Olivia Culpo Gushes Over NFL Boyfriend Christian McCaffrey for “Restoring My Faith in Love”

Olivia Culpo is out here melting hearts.
The I Feel Pretty actress celebrated three years with boyfriend Christian McCaffrey, a pro football player for the Carolina Panthers, by writing the anniversary post to end all anniversary posts on June 23.
"Three years ago I was not looking for a relationship," she penned on Instagram before recounting their love story. According to Olivia, it all started when her best friends, model Kristen Louelle and NFL player Tyler Gaffney, called her up and "asked if I would be open to meeting their friend Christian."
However, Olivia wasn't so sure. "I was apprehensive," she explained. "I was worried it would be the same old story all over again and that all guys were the same. While my expectations were low, I knew I couldn't close myself off and make decisions based on fear."
So, she took a chance on the setup and, needless to say, it worked out. In fact, one of her most treasured pics of her now-boyfriend was snapped the night they met.
"I love this photo," she captioned the image, which showed Christian leaning against a mantlepiece while wearing a grey tee, black ripped jeans and white sneakers. Olivia said Kristen snapped the shot "when he wasn't looking, waiting to meet me for the first time."
Calling Christian "so sweet, vulnerable and humble," Olivia noted that he even brought her roses on the first date.
Three years later, and it's obvious he's the one for her.
"I'm so grateful for the voice inside me that told me to give love another chance," Olivia said in her tribute post. "The yin to my yang, you are the epitome of strength through humility."
The 30-year-old went on to thank Christian for "being my rock and restoring my faith in love," adding, "You are everything I ever dreamed of and more."
And if you need any more proof that Olivia scored a total touchdown in the game of love, the fashion designer recently spoke with E! News about what makes their relationship work so well.
"We get into bed every day at like 7:30," Olivia revealed in February. "We watched the Harry Potter reunion so we've been watching Harry Potter from the beginning. We're very nerdy."
What else does she adore about her sporty soulmate, besides an obsession with Hogwarts? "He's so hard working," she shared. "Part of being an athlete is having extreme discipline, so he's so disciplined. It's a lot of hard work and a lot of passion and you're basically watching somebody execute their life vision."
That vision is certainly coming together. Keep reading to look back on their highlights from the last three years.