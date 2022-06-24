Olivia Culpo Gushes Over NFL Boyfriend Christian McCaffrey for “Restoring My Faith in Love”

Olivia Culpo sent love to her "rock" Christian McCaffrey on their three-year anniversary, telling the football player, "You are everything I ever dreamed of and more." Read on for their love story.

Watch: Olivia Culpo Calls Out American Airlines for Making Her "Cover Up"

Olivia Culpo is out here melting hearts. 

The I Feel Pretty actress celebrated three years with boyfriend Christian McCaffrey, a pro football player for the Carolina Panthers, by writing the anniversary post to end all anniversary posts on June 23.

"Three years ago I was not looking for a relationship," she penned on Instagram before recounting their love story. According to Olivia, it all started when her best friends, model Kristen Louelle and NFL player Tyler Gaffney, called her up and "asked if I would be open to meeting their friend Christian." 

However, Olivia wasn't so sure. "I was apprehensive," she explained. "I was worried it would be the same old story all over again and that all guys were the same. While my expectations were low, I knew I couldn't close myself off and make decisions based on fear."

So, she took a chance on the setup and, needless to say, it worked out. In fact, one of her most treasured pics of her now-boyfriend was snapped the night they met. 

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey's Cutest Pics

"I love this photo," she captioned the image, which showed Christian leaning against a mantlepiece while wearing a grey tee, black ripped jeans and white sneakers. Olivia said Kristen snapped the shot "when he wasn't looking, waiting to meet me for the first time."

Calling Christian "so sweet, vulnerable and humble," Olivia noted that he even brought her roses on the first date.

Instagram

Three years later, and it's obvious he's the one for her.

"I'm so grateful for the voice inside me that told me to give love another chance," Olivia said in her tribute post. "The yin to my yang, you are the epitome of strength through humility."

The 30-year-old went on to thank Christian for "being my rock and restoring my faith in love," adding, "You are everything I ever dreamed of and more."  

Instagram

And if you need any more proof that Olivia scored a total touchdown in the game of love, the fashion designer recently spoke with E! News about what makes their relationship work so well. 

"We get into bed every day at like 7:30," Olivia revealed in February. "We watched the Harry Potter reunion so we've been watching Harry Potter from the beginning. We're very nerdy." 

What else does she adore about her sporty soulmate, besides an obsession with Hogwarts? "He's so hard working," she shared. "Part of being an athlete is having extreme discipline, so he's so disciplined. It's a lot of hard work and a lot of passion and you're basically watching somebody execute their life vision."

That vision is certainly coming together. Keep reading to look back on their highlights from the last three years.

Instagram
Three Years of Bliss

Olivia marked their three-year anniversary in June 2022. She called Christian "the yin to my yang," writing, "you are the epitome of strength through humility. Thank you for being my rock and restoring my faith in love. You are everything I ever dreamed of and more." 

Instagram
Winning

Olivia Culpo and NFL player Christan McCaffrey have treated fans to a few PDA-filled social media posts during their relationship. 

Instagram
Look of Love

During a vacation to Mexico, Olivia and Christian turned up the heat with a beachside photo. 

Instagram
New Year, Same Love

"3 years of NYE kisses with you," Olivia shared on Instagram when kicking off 2022. "Time flies @christianmccaffrey." 

Instagram
Double Dates

Olivia and Christian have been known to enjoy date nights with Olivia's sister Sophia Culpo and her boyfriend, NFL player Braxton Berrios. "My sister and I are very lucky that our boyfriends genuinely get along," Sophia previously told E! News. "They're both great people...I'm just really happy that they connected on a friend level because nothing is more fun than hanging out with your sister and your significant other and knowing that everybody genuinely wants to be there." 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for AT&T
Super Couple

During Super Bowl weekend in 2020, Christian and Olivia attended AT&T TV's Super Saturday Night. 

Instagram
Heartfelt Humor

"To my beautiful woman," Christian wrote on Valentine's Day 2021. "1/10 from the free throw line, 10/10 in my heart." 

Instagram
Let's Go

"Tis' *almost* the season," Olivia wrote on Instagram before the 2021 NFL season kicked off. 

Instagram
Love Bugs

"You are the hardest worker with the biggest heart," Olivia wrote on Instagram when celebrating their anniversary in June 2021. "Getting to see you work your butt off every single day to make your dreams come true has been such an inspiration to me and your sincerity in everything you do makes me feel like the luckiest girl in the world." 

Instagram
Cheers to More Memories

Here's to many more memories on and off any football field. 

