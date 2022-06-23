Constance Wu Recalls Her First Day Back on Set After Giving Birth to First Baby

Watch : Constance Wu Says Chris Pratt Gave "Tips for Storing Breast Milk"

For Constance Wu, the best baby advice can be found on the set of a TV show.

The Crazy Rich Asians actress, who recently welcomed a baby girl with musician Ryan Kattner, recalled what it was like to return to set and film Amazon's The Terminal List after having her first child.

"I'll tell you the first day back on set after giving birth and everything, I did cry a little bit because I missed my baby," Constance shared in an exclusive interview with E! News. "Nobody knew I did."

But despite making the tough adjustment to return to work, Constance noted that she "couldn't have asked for a more supportive, wonderful loving environment" from her co-workers behind the scenes.

She said that co-star Chris Pratt "intimately" understood what it was like for her, "because his wife was going through the same thing because we gave birth around the same time," Constance recalled. "And then with the producers, who were also family people, they really made sure that I felt supported as a mother."