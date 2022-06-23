Judge Approves Name Change for Elon Musk’s Daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson

Watch : Elon Musk Weighs In on Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard Trial

Elon Musk's daughter has received a legal victory in her quest to distance herself from her father.

In court documents obtained by E! News on June 22, a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge granted Elon's 18-year-old daughter's request to legally change her name to Vivian Jenna Wilson. In Vivian's petition—which was filed in mid-April—she additionally sought to legally change her gender from male to female and be issued a new birth certificate, which were both also approved by the judge.

In her initial petition, Vivian stated that she wished to change her name because she "no longer lives with" or "wishes to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form."

NBC News has reached out to Elon's attorney for comment and has not heard back.

The tech billionaire has seven children and shares five kids with his ex-wife Justine Wilson, with whom he split from in 2008. In addition to Vivian and Griffin, they are parents to 16-year-old triplets Kai, Saxon, and Damian.

Justine, 49, and Elon first met while they were both students at Queen's University in Ontario, Canada.