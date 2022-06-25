See a "Difficult" Love Match Atlanta Client's Date Go Wrong in Season Finale Preview

Watch : The Ultimatum, Love Match ATL & Judge Mathis Cracks the Case

Matchmaker Shae Primus' latest client might be her trickiest one yet.

In E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the Love Match Atlanta season finale, the CEO of Middle-Class Matchmaker sends her friend Shanta on a date, only things don't go as smoothly as planned.

"I have been friends with Shanta for at least four years now," Shae says in a confessional. And despite saying her client is "difficult to match," the matchmaker also knows Shanta is a "big teddy bear."

"She's tough on the outside and soft on the inside," Shae says. "So, I'm just trying to get that softness to shine more."

Geared up with a rose quartz heart from Shae, Shanta heads out for a lovely picnic date with her match, Ken.

"Ken has a lot of masculine energy," Shae says about her pick. "He's retired military, and I want her to show up in her beautiful, feminine form on this date."