What Kendall Jenner Has Been Up to After Breakup From Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner is keeping up with some hobbies post-breakup.
The Kardashians star was photographed leaving a studio in Calabasas, Calif. on June 22, the same day a source close to her told E! News she had called it quits with Devin Booker earlier this month. For her latest outing, Kendall wore a yellow tank top paired with jeans and sleek sunglasses.
The source shared that once Kendall and Devin returned home from Kourtney Kardashian's wedding weekend in May, "they started to feel like they weren't aligned and realized they have very different lifestyles." They parted ways about a week and a half ago, according to the insider, who said there's still hope of a reconciliation because "they both hope to make it work."
While the pair figure out their next steps, the newly-single model has been sharing glimpses into her life on social media.
So, what exactly has Kendall been up to post-break up? Listening to new music, for one. On June 23, Kendall took to her Instagram Story with a screenshot of her morning playlist.
She revealed she was listening to "A song I wrote after therapy" by Harry Hudson—who is a longtime friend of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. She captioned her Spotify screenshot, "this guy" with a heart.
It seems Kendall has been counting down to hear Harry's new song, which dropped on June 22, as she liked his Tweet on June 15 teasing that this new track was coming.
Back in 2016, Harry reflected on his friendship with both Kylie Jenner and Kendall, who he said visited him in the hospital while he was battling stage 3 Hodgkin lymphoma. "Those two are a blessing," Harry told Vice. "[They] are like my sisters. They dropped so many things just to be there and be a positive thing in my life."
Aside from showcasing her pal's new music, Kendall also seems to be embracing an interest in outer-space after the split. On June 23, she reshared an Instagram post from NASA about why the planets Uranus and Neptune are different colors, which read in part, "Both planets have a layer of concentrated haze, but new research suggests Uranus (first image) has a thicker layer." Perhaps she simply needs some space?
It also appears that rest and relaxation are written in the stars for the 26-year-old. A couple weeks ago, Kendall shared a few of her favorite activities to "be more present and quiet my mind," which included nature walks, meditation, journaling and organizing.
"I've had some down time these last couple days and sometimes i find it hard to wind down," she wrote on June 6. "go outside, pick up a new hobby, hug someone you love, keep a smile on yuh face! great thing are coming to you."
Kendall and Devin were first linked to one another back in 2020. The duo began dating in June of that year before making it Instagram official in February 2021.
From dinner dates to courtside kisses, the pair were going strong for nearly two years. And while they are benching their romance for now, the source close to Kendall notes it may not be forever.
As the insider put it, "They have been in touch since [the split] and do care about one another."