What Kendall Jenner Has Been Up to After Breakup From Devin Booker

Watch : Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker SPLIT After 2 Years Together

Kendall Jenner is keeping up with some hobbies post-breakup.

The Kardashians star was photographed leaving a studio in Calabasas, Calif. on June 22, the same day a source close to her told E! News she had called it quits with Devin Booker earlier this month. For her latest outing, Kendall wore a yellow tank top paired with jeans and sleek sunglasses.

The source shared that once Kendall and Devin returned home from Kourtney Kardashian's wedding weekend in May, "they started to feel like they weren't aligned and realized they have very different lifestyles." They parted ways about a week and a half ago, according to the insider, who said there's still hope of a reconciliation because "they both hope to make it work."

While the pair figure out their next steps, the newly-single model has been sharing glimpses into her life on social media.

So, what exactly has Kendall been up to post-break up? Listening to new music, for one. On June 23, Kendall took to her Instagram Story with a screenshot of her morning playlist.