Real-Life Couple Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn Grody Are Getting Their Own Show Seasoned

Two of the pandemic's biggest social media stars have their eyes set on the small screen.

Mandy Patinkin and wife Kathryn Grody, whose slice-of-life videos filmed by son Gideon Grody-Patinkin became comfort food for millions during the COVID-19 pandemic, are set to star in a pilot for Showtime called Seasoned.

"The show is inspired by the couple's real life and relationship," according to Variety. "It follows the delightfully tumultuous relationship and life of a successful, gregarious, deeply committed, slightly insane married couple."

The married couple, as you may have guessed, will be played by Mandy and Kathryn. Gideon is a co-creator on the project.

In March 2020, Mandy, Kathryn and then 34-year-old son Gideon retreated to the family's home in upstate in New York. Gideon started recording videos of his lovingly eccentric parents for fun, only to realize he wasn't the only person who found them entertaining.

Gideon began posting the videos on social media, including this one about pizza rat which has garnered almost 200,000 views, and two legends were born.