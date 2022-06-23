Real-Life Couple Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn Grody Are Getting Their Own Show Seasoned

Two of the pandemic's biggest social media stars have their eyes set on the small screen.
Mandy Patinkin and wife Kathryn Grody, whose slice-of-life videos filmed by son Gideon Grody-Patinkin became comfort food for millions during the COVID-19 pandemic, are set to star in a pilot for Showtime called Seasoned.
"The show is inspired by the couple's real life and relationship," according to Variety. "It follows the delightfully tumultuous relationship and life of a successful, gregarious, deeply committed, slightly insane married couple."
The married couple, as you may have guessed, will be played by Mandy and Kathryn. Gideon is a co-creator on the project.
In March 2020, Mandy, Kathryn and then 34-year-old son Gideon retreated to the family's home in upstate in New York. Gideon started recording videos of his lovingly eccentric parents for fun, only to realize he wasn't the only person who found them entertaining.
Gideon began posting the videos on social media, including this one about pizza rat which has garnered almost 200,000 views, and two legends were born.
On June 23, Mandy announced the news on Twitter in a video shot, of course, by Gideon. While he and Kathryn expressed enthusiasm about the project, Kathryn said she's nervous about one thing in particular, saying, "I'm gonna wear what I want and nobody is going to tell me what I look like to play myself!"
Hard to argue with that.
"Mandy and Kathryn helped me and millions of online viewers get through the pandemic with their wonderfully warm, funny and inspired social media posts," Gary Levine, co-president of entertainment at Showtime, said in a statement. "Together they fearlessly show us the joy and the chaos of marriage, aging and grappling with the indignities of everyday life."
It's a return to Showtime for Mandy, who starred as Saul Berenson on the network's Homeland from 2011 to 2020, earning him four Emmy nominations in the process.
Kathryn is a decorated stage actress with credits ranging across three decades. She earned a Drama Desk nomination for her play A Mom's Life in 1990.
While there's no guarantee the show eventually gets picked up, we'll be rooting for it every step of the way—and going back to watch some old videos of Mandy and Kathryn in the meantime.