Peter Weber Says He Turned Down Bachelor in Paradise Offer Over Contract Dispute

Almost paradise!
Peter Weber was planning on knocking on heaven's door during the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise. However, he said he ultimately declined the offer to return to the ABC franchise due to disagreements with his contract.
"I was actually going to do Bachelor in Paradise. I was going to do it," the former Bachelor told Us Weekly on June 21. "We just couldn't agree on a contract at the end of the day is what it came down to."
According to the reality TV star, he was all but set to appear on the show's 8th season, but the stars did not align in his favor.
"I had gotten the days off. I had this month off to go out there and I was going to give it a shot. I honestly was," he said. "I always kept looking at that as, like, the one venue I hadn't, like, really checked off yet or tried."
Ready for romance, Peter said he initially believed he might have been able to find love on the beach. "I thought maybe [I could] give it one more try," he explained. "But [ABC and I] ended up not being able to agree on anything and get out there. I feel everything happens for a reason, so it's all good."
E! News reached out to ABC and Warner Bros. but did not receive a comment.
As for whether or not Peter planned on handing out a rose to a special someone, the pilot admitted that he did have a person in mind.
"There was someone. I'm not going to spill those names, but there was someone down there," he revealed. "That was the only reason that I was actually curious [about] going down there."
Although he did not name names, he did hint that the person he was interested in was a contestant from Clayton Echard‘s season of The Bachelor. The cast for the new season has yet to be released.
Peter first joined Bachelor Nation in 2019 as a contestant on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette. That same year, he was announced as the season 24 lead for The Bachelor.
He left his time on the show engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss but the pair went their separate ways when Peter admitted he still had feelings for his runner-up, Madison Prewett, who had self-eliminated in the finale.
After his time on The Bachelor, he went on to date another woman from his season, attorney Kelley Flanagan. The two had an on-again off-again relationship before they called it quits for good in February 2021.