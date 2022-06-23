Denise Richards Joins OnlyFans After Daughter Sami’s Debut

Watch : Charlie Sheen REACTS to Daughter's OnlyFans Account

A family that OnlyFans together stays together.

On June 23, Denise Richards announced she had joined the popular subscription service platform. "Ready…here we go," she wrote on Instagram alongside a video of herself frolicking in the ocean. "#onlyfans. Link in bio."

That link in bio brought her 1.4 million followers directly to her OnlyFans account, which only allowed potential subscribers to view her content for either $25 a month or $67.50 for three months.

The launch of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum's account comes more than a week after her ex-husband, Charlie Sheen, criticized her for allowing their 18-year-old daughter, Sami Sheen, to join the provocative platform.

"I do not condone this, but since I'm unable to prevent it, I've urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity," the Two and a Half Men star said in a statement to E! News June 13. "She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof."