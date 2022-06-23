Leah Remini's Fellow So You Think Can Dance Judges Weigh In on Her Casting

Watch : Leah Remini Calls Jennifer Lopez's "Halftime" AMAZING!

Leah Remini is strapping on her dancing shoes for her newest gig.

Taking over for former So You Think You Can Dance judge Matthew Morrison, the Kevin Can Wait actress exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop that she's "having so much fun" in her new role as a judge on FOX's competition series

"I love the show," Remini said. "It's such a community."

She was announced as Morrison's replacement in June 2022 after the Glee alum revealed he would be departing the series in May. It was later alleged that he was let go from the show after making a contestant uncomfortable by sending "flirty" social media messages; however, he's since denied what he called "blatantly untrue statements made anonymously."

But Remini isn't dwelling on the former judge's controversy, though. Instead, the 52-year-old told Daily Pop, "I just want to be entertained."

"This show is not about the best dancer," she continued. "It's about the best performer. It's about the audience picking their favorite, and that doesn't always come in the form of perfect technique."