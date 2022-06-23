Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Turn Heads at Louis Vuitton Show in Paris

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake stepped out in stylish fashion for the Louis Vuitton show in Paris, and you’ll gush over these must-see photos—this we promise you.

They're bringing sexy back.
 
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel stepped out in their finest ensembles for the Louis Vuitton show in Paris on June 23. For the outdoor runway show, the pair were decked out in head-to-toe threads from the luxury designer brand.
 
For the fashion-forward event, Justin paired a short-sleeve orange and purple printed shirt with grey wide-leg trousers and white sneakers. Meanwhile, Jessica opted to wear a mini statement pinafore dress, which included a plunging neckline and black leather trim.
 
Right before attending the show, the married couple—who share sons Silas, 7, and Phineas, 22 months—shared an up-close-and-personal look at their respective OOTDs with their fans on Instagram. In his post, Justin dedicated his caption to the late designer Virgil Abloh, writing "Long Live Virgil." Before Virgil's passing in 2021, the designer served as the artistic director of Louis Vuitton's menswear collection.
 
However, the "Sexy Back" singer and Candy actress weren't the only ones in attendance for the highly anticipated event.

photos
Stars Showcase Chic Styles at Louis Vuitton's Intimate Dinner

Keep reading to see all the stars in the City of Lights.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For Louis Vuitton
Justin Timberlake
Julien Hekimian/Getty Images
Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, Bernard Arnault, Helene Mercier and Tahar Rahim
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For Louis Vuitton
Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For Louis Vuitton
Jessica Biel
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For Louis Vuitton
Chanel Iman, Davon Godchaux
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For Louis Vuitton
Ella Emhoff
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For Louis Vuitton
Victor Cruz, Edgar Ramirez
Julien Hekimian/Getty Images
Tyga
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For Louis Vuitton
Naomi Campbell
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For Louis Vuitton
J Balvin, Valentina Ferrer
Jacopo Raule/GC Images
Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake
Julien Hekimian/Getty Images
Nicolas Ghesquiere, Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake
Julien Hekimian/Getty Images
Justin Timberlake, Joel Edgerton
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For Louis Vuitton
Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake

