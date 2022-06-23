Nicola Peltz Says Husband Brooklyn Beckham Felt "a Lot of Pressure" to Please People With His Career

Watch : Nicola Peltz Flaunts MASSIVE Ring From Brooklyn Beckham

Nicola Peltz is glad that Brooklyn Beckham has spiced up his life with a career change.

The Bates Motel actress, who wed the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham in April, shared with Tatler that before her new husband found his footing as a chef, Brooklyn felt "a lot of pressure to please people with his career and he didn't love it." As she explained in her August 2022 cover story, "You can tell that when Brooklyn's in the kitchen he's in heaven."

"Ever since the pandemic, all he's wanted to talk about is being in the kitchen, so I just started filming him one day," she said of the 23-year-old, who dabbled in modeling and photography before landing his Facebook Watch series Cookin' With Brooklyn last year. "Brooklyn is getting into very exciting things with his shows and also business things and it's really sweet."

In fact, Nicola noted, Brooklyn has started reaching out to her father, billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz, for advice. "I watch him call my dad and say, 'What do you think about this?'" she said. "I love watching him learn from my dad."