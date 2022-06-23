Jimmie Allen Teases What Fans Can Expect From His Tour With Carrie Underwood

Jimmie Allen is ready to hit the road with Carrie Underwood.
Joining his fellow country star on her Denim & Rhinestones tour—which kicks off this summer—Allen exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop on June 23 that he's excited to play all genres of his musical catalog on stage.
"I feel like with Carrie's audience, I'll be able to do my country stuff, my more pop-leaning stuff, my more Christian-leaning music," he told co-hosts Justin Sylvester and Loni Love. "I feel like I can be myself in its entirety musically without feeling like, ‘You know what? Maybe we should do this,' even though I don't ever do that.
Though he's always aiming to be true to himself, he said, "A lot of times, if you're in a certain place, you can kind of creep into your mind like, ‘Well, maybe I should change and do this.' This is the first time I've never even had to think about changing."
On tour, Allen is sure to break out songs from his third studio album Tulip Drive—which comes out June 24—including the collab "On My Way" with his former American Idol judge, Jennifer Lopez. Allen appeared on season 10 of the hit competition series back in 2011.
"It's so crazy," Allen joked. "My friend that works with her hit me up, was like, 'Yo, we're trying to remake a J.Lo song into a duet. You wanna do it?' I was like, 'Duh. What kind of question is that? I'm in, bro.' I recorded the next day and sent it back to them."
The album name Tulip Drive—which will also feature a collab with CeeLo Green and T-Pain—was inspired by his grandmother's home's street name. Allen told Daily Pop that the record will wrap up a trilogy of albums that "talk about where I was between the ages of five through freshman year of college."
"Every song on here is like a direct reflection that I wrote of something in my life," he shared. "And even songs I didn't write, I had to find songs that really tied into actual moments. So, there's songs about relationships from high school, college, my mental disorder, songs about my dad, dreams I had then, dreams I have now. Kind of wanted to just throw it all out there before this next phase of music."
Allen's new album Tulip Drive drops June 24.