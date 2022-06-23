Jinkx Monsoon and The Vivienne's Feud Comes to a Head in This RuPaul's Drag Race Sneak Peek

This is certainly not RuPaul's Best Friend Race.
The simmering feud between Jinkx Monsoon and The Vivienne further heats up in this exclusive sneak peek of the June 24 episode of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7.
After The Vivienne blocked Jinkx in the June 17 episode—meaning she cannot earn a legends star next week, even if she wins the challenge—Jinkx saunters back into the werk room holding the golden plunger and admits, "I feel a little irritated."
The Vivienne, who was blocked by Jinkx the week prior and was therefore unable to earn a star for winning the challenge, says she understands the feeling.
"If you feel irritated, then I'm f--king furious because I could have sat here with another star this week and you blocked it," she tells Jinkx. "It feels like shit."
Misery loves company, even in the werk room.
"I mean, I won one challenge when I was blocked, too," Jinkx says. "That happened to Trinity [the Tuck] and it happened to me. So, we know it sucks. I get it."
The episode featured Jinkx and The Vivienne working together on a team, which Jinkx thought might save her from the block—but The Vivienne says she didn't even take that into account.
"We worked super amazing as a team," she says. "A plunger is never going to take that away. It's going to take away a win next week. Listen, this is it. Friendships aren't coming into this."
Never one to wallow, Jinkx insists she's going to use the blocking as a sign that she's excelling in the competition—but she also warns The Vivienne to watch her back.
"Well, I've been blocked before and this is how I'm looking at it," she contends. "I'm the first queen to win three challenges here. I'm the first queen to win two stars. And I'm the first queen to get blocked twice. I'm feeling pretty damn good about myself. But it will be hard not to block [The Vivienne] next chance I get."
As RuPaul reveals, the maxi challenge in the June 24 episode asks the queens to "create a signature, legendary legend look inspired by one of my classic looks."
The girls better bring their A-games, too, because iconic designer Betsey Johnson is behind the panel as a guest judge.
Watch it all go down when RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 premieres Fridays on Paramount+.