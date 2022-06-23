A Spy Kids Reboot Is Happening With Gina Rodriguez and Zachary Levi

Here's some news we just can't keep undercover: A Spy Kids reboot is coming to Netflix.
On June 23, the streaming service announced another film from the family-friendly franchise centered on spies—which debuted with its first installment in 2001—is in the works. The upcoming flick will star Gina Rodriguez and Zachary Levi, alongside Everly Carganilla and Connor Esterson. Together, the foursome will unite as the next espionage-centric family.
The franchise's original creator and director, Robert Rodriguez, will be at the helm of the upcoming movie, which will be his second family film with Netflix, following his 2020 action flick, We Can Be Heroes.
As fans of the early aughts may remember, actors Alexa Vega and Daryl Sabara became household names (and instant heroes) when they starred as the super-cool kids on a mission to help mom and dad (Antonio Banderas and Carla Gugino) in the original 2001 movie. Since then, there have been three more installments—with this fourth one promising to be just as good as the ones beforehand.
"When the children of the world's greatest secret agents unwittingly help a powerful Game Developer unleash a computer virus that gives him control of all technology," a press release detailing the film's plot read. "They must become spies themselves to save their parents and the world."
And although there isn't a set date just yet, we'll be on the edge of our seats. Until then, keep reading for an update on the stars from the original film.