Olympian Lindsey Vonn Shares the Snack She Has on Hand "At All Times" and Her Summer Travel Must-Haves

We interviewed Lindsey Vonn because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Lindsey is a paid spokesperson for Under Armour and JUST Egg. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you have some fun travel plans on the agenda this summer, packing is probably on your mind. You may not be sure what to bring on your next trip, but Olympian Lindsey Vonn is here to guide your shopping.

She shared her must-pack fashion and beauty picks along with her favorite snacks, chocolate-covered almonds and JUST Egg. Lindsey told E!, "I have been eating JUST Egg products for a while now and I just love the products so much I wanted to become an investor."

Lindsey elaborated, "I got to know the company's founder, Josh Tetrick, and as I learned more, I wanted to grow my involvement to also become an ambassador. This company is full of amazing, mission-driven people who are creating an incredible product. I'm happy to be a part of the team."

Whether you're looking for a post-sunburn solution or headphones with great battery life, Lindsey has all of your travel needs covered with her recommendations.