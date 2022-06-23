Beanie Feldstein Engaged to Girlfriend Bonnie Chance Roberts

Watch : Beanie Feldstein's Best Phone Call Ever From Ryan Murphy

This Funny Girl will soon be a Married Girl!

Beanie Feldstein is officially engaged to her longtime partner Bonnie Chance Roberts. The Booksmart star, 28, announced the exciting news in a heartwarming Instagram post on June 23 that featured a collection of photos alongside the caption, "i do, bon."

In one image, a shocked Beanie can be seen wearing a pastel pink gingham dress during the milestone moment—which took place in a backyard decorated with roses, photos and mason jars filled with fairy lights.

In a follow-up photo, Beanie, real name Elizabeth Feldstein, can be seen down on her knees and holding a hand to her chest as she excitedly laughs after the proposal. Bonnie can be seen smiling next to her.

Other snapshots from the evening see Beanie and Bonnie sharing a sweet hug while surrounded by friends—including the actress' Booksmart co-stars Molly Gordon and Kaitlyn Dever—as well as a family photo with brother Jonah Hill.