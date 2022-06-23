Get Your First Look at Jennifer Hudson's New Talk Show

The latest EGOT winner is staking her claim to the daytime throne.
Jennifer Hudson promises plenty of fun—and some of her powerhouse vocals—in the first look at The Jennifer Hudson Show, premiering September 12.
"I've lived a lot of life, and I'm still here," Jennifer says. "Now it's time to sit down and have some fun. I want to talk to somebody."
The trailer shows Jennifer blowing kisses to a live studio audience that looks very similar to the set-up of The Ellen Degeneres Show, which makes sense because J. Hud's show is executive produced by Ellen's former team.
In May, The Ellen DeGeneres Show said goodbye after 19 seasons on the air.
"On The Jennifer Hudson Show, you're going to get quality, you're going to get honesty, you're going to get all of my heart," Jennifer says. "And don't forget the fun. We're going to have a lot of fun."
Some of that fun appears to include Jennifer showing off her immaculate voice. In the trailer, she sings, "I love you, too" to the studio audience. Between Jennifer and Kelly Clarkson, we guess being a Grammy-winning vocalist is a prerequisite for hosting a talk show now! Not that we're complaining.
Jennifer's versatility of talent helped her become the youngest EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) winner in history June 12, when she won a Tony for producing A Strange Loop. Jennifer previously won an Oscar in 2007 for her performance in Dreamgirls, two Grammys for best R&B album in 2009 and best musical theater album for The Color Purple in 2017 and just last year she won a Daytime Emmy for the animated short Baba Yag, which she co-produced.
And hey, it looks like there could be more Daytime Emmys in her future.
The Jennifer Hudson Show premieres September 12 in syndication across the country.