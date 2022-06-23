Below Deck Mediterranean Alum Hannah Ferrier Is Returning to TV

Hannah Ferrier is sailing back to TV.
The former Below Deck Mediterranean star took to Instagram on June 22 to make the announcement. "Hey guys!!! I am bursting with excitement to share with you that I will back on your screens soon!!" Hannah captioned a photo with her new co-stars. "After more than a decade at sea in the Mediterranean I am so excited to join The Real Love Boat and help all our amazing passengers find love!"
Hannah added that she'll be playing matchmaker on the Australian series—which seemingly draws inspiration from the long-running 1970s dramedy, The Love Boat—and helping contestants "every step of the way on their journeys to find their perfect match."
"I am currently filming in the Mediterranean and can't wait to share with you the journey of our beautiful passengers finding love," Hannah continued, "not to mention my favourite back drop in the world - the Med."
That's where Bravo fans first met the former chief stew when Below Deck Med premiered in 2016. Hannah worked under Captain Sandy Yawn for five seasons, but was unceremoniously fired in 2020 after fellow cast member Malia White revealed she had found undeclared Valium and a CBD pen in Hannah's belongings. (Hannah has since explained that the Valium was prescribed and the CBD was legal where they were sailing.)
Her departure from the show was hasty, but many fans were quick to come to Hannah's defense. "I think for every nine positive comments I'd get one negative, or not even," she told E! News in May. "It was very much in my favor. And I think that was good because it's an important conversation to have."
"Saying, 'You have drugs on board. Are you going to flush your drugs?' blah, blah," Hannah recalled, "I was like, 'Why would I flush my medication down the toilet?' You shouldn't put that stigma where prescription medications for mental illness and recreational drugs are treated in the same way."
While Hannah certainly isn't besties with Malia with or Captain Sandy—the latter of which she said is the "bigger villain" in the grand scheme of things—she has moved on with her life, setting sail on a new adventure shortly after her Below Deck Med dismissal: motherhood.
Hannah and Josh Roberts welcomed their first child, a daughter named Ava, in Oct. 2020, around the same time they celebrated their two-year anniversary. And this past March, the couple said "I do" in Australia on Sydney's Northern Beaches.
Take a look back at Hannah and Josh's big day while we await more information on The Real Love Boat.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)