Amy Schumer Shares Why Penn Badgley's Wife Domino Kirke Was Fired As Her Doula

Watch : Amy Schumer Talks Motherhood: "Believe the Hype"

Amy Schumer ran into some unexpected trouble with her doula Domino Kirke.

If you remember, back in May 2019, the Expecting Amy star and her husband Chris Fischer welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Gene, with the help of Domino. However, Amy admitted that she ended up letting go of Domino shortly after giving birth because she was simply too lovely.

"Domino is like a goddess. She's an actual floating siren around the house," Amy told Domino's husband Penn Badgely, on the June 22 episode of the Podcrushed podcast. "She's so like, just lovely and when she touches you just kind of melt. And she was really a family member. And I just felt so vulnerable, I was like, ‘I can't have this Botticelli f--king goddess floating around my home when I am like, bleeding out."

While the comedian knows it was a "pretty unfair" reason, she was recovering from a c-section, which took a toll on her.