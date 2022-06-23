John Mulaney Reflects on First Father's Day With His and Olivia Munn's Son Malcolm

John Mulaney recently celebrated a parenting milestone: His first Father's Day. And as the comedian, who shares son Malcolm with girlfriend Olivia Munn recalled on the June 22 episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers, it was a "beautiful affair."
"My son Malcolm, who's nearly 7 months old, he got me a plethora of gifts," John told host Seth Meyers. "I woke up, and I had breakfast with him. And his new thing is when I turn the phone on and it's in selfie mode and I put it on video, he grabs it and slowly brings the camera into his mouth. So, all his films have the same twist ending."
On Father's Day, John posted a picture of him and his son lounging on a blanket outside. And recently, the two have been doing a lot of traveling together, with Malcolm joining John on the road for his "From Scratch" comedy tour.
"Malcolm is a great, great roadie," the stand-up star noted. "Malcolm loves being on tour."
John welcomed Malcolm with Olivia in November. Since then, the former Saturday Night Live writer and the actress have continued to give fans glimpses into their family's world, sharing photos of and updates on their little one.
"He loves meeting people," Olivia wrote on Instagram for Malcolm's 6-month birthday in May, "he loves his best friend Penny and thinks she's hysterical, he's tried peanut butter (thank you @mmcnearney + @jimmykimmel ), he sleeps through the night 12 hours straight (thank you @mindykaling for sharing your invaluable, trusted and vetted resources), he wakes up from every nap with a huge smile and giggle, he LOVES when we read him books, he lets out a squeal and kicks his legs whenever his daddy comes home, I can't stress enough how much he loves bathtime and he loves being outside and looking at the trees and the sky. I love you so much Malcolm Hiệp."
The Newsroom alum has also opened up about her first few months of motherhood, such as by sharing her experiences with breastfeeding and talking about her postpartum journey. However, Olivia and John, who have been dating for more than a year, have continued to keep details on their relationship private.
Reports of their romance spread in May 2021, days after news broke that John and his wife of nearly seven years Anna Marie Tendler were divorcing. In September of that year, John announced that he and Olivia were expecting their first child together.
"It's definitely not foreign for me to have people speculate incorrectly about things and to have rumors run rampant in one way," Munn told the Los Angeles Times in November, without going into specific speculation. "They think they know our relationship so well. When in reality, they don't. There's no way anyone could know what any of his relationships were or what our relationship is."
