John Mulaney Reflects on First Father's Day With His and Olivia Munn's Son Malcolm

Watch : Olivia Munn & John Mulaney's CUTEST Photos of Son Malcolm

John Mulaney recently celebrated a parenting milestone: His first Father's Day. And as the comedian, who shares son Malcolm with girlfriend Olivia Munn recalled on the June 22 episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers, it was a "beautiful affair."

"My son Malcolm, who's nearly 7 months old, he got me a plethora of gifts," John told host Seth Meyers. "I woke up, and I had breakfast with him. And his new thing is when I turn the phone on and it's in selfie mode and I put it on video, he grabs it and slowly brings the camera into his mouth. So, all his films have the same twist ending."

On Father's Day, John posted a picture of him and his son lounging on a blanket outside. And recently, the two have been doing a lot of traveling together, with Malcolm joining John on the road for his "From Scratch" comedy tour.

"Malcolm is a great, great roadie," the stand-up star noted. "Malcolm loves being on tour."