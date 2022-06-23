How Dave Coulier's Sobriety Helped Him Grieve the Deaths of Bob Saget, His Brother and His Dad

"We've gone through getting our show picked up to getting our show canceled to marriages, divorces, breakups, births, deaths, we've gone through everything that a real family goes through," Coulier said. "But through all of it we've really been super supportive of each other."

Like his former Full House co-stars, Coulier is concentrating on his individual projects. Next up, he'll star in the new comedy series Live+Local as Tommy Murphy, a veteran local radio Christian talk show host—and a far cry from Uncle Joey.

"It's a character that's a real curmudgeon," the actor explained. "People know me for Full House and Fuller House. And so I grew my beard out for the show and got to bring a lot more of the other side of me into this."

Still, he'll always hold out for more Full House, including a third series. "Most of us would be up for it because we still have stories to tell," he admitted. "And we love working with each other. We laugh our way through the weeks of work. And I think it would be a great way to keep Bob's legacy alive by telling stories about him and doing a flashback here and there."

Live+Local is available to streaming on Pure Flix beginning July 7.