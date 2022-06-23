What's Next For Obi-Wan Kenobi After Season Finale

Obi-Wan Kenobi may have been released as a limited series but director Deborah Chow isn't closing the door on more Star Wars.
Following the season one finale June 22, Chow explained why Disney+ hasn't announced a season two yet. "For this one, we really did conceive it to be a limited series," she told Entertainment Tonight June 22. "It really is one big story with a beginning, middle and end. So, we weren't thinking past that."
However, Chow acknowledged that many people, including lead Ewan McGregor, are hoping to see more of this Star Wars story. And she's open to fulfilling this request "if it was to go forward," she said, "it would only be if there was a real reason for another one."
For Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, it's all about what the fans want. "I think if there's huge engagement and people really want more Obi-Wan," she said, "we'll certainly give that consideration because the fans, they speak to us."
She continued, "If we feel like, ‘Ok, there's a real reason to do this; it's answering the why then,' then we'll do it. But we'll see."
If it were up to McGregor, he'd say yes in a heartbeat. "I had such a great time working with Deb, and the actors that we had in this were so great to work with, and the crew are just... I can't tell you," he previously told Entertainment Weekly. "It was so wonderful to work on. I couldn't wait to get to work every day, and on a long shoot like this, that's something. Right to the end, I just loved the experience of it."
Obi-Wan Kenobi is streaming now on Disney+.
