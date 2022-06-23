YouTuber David Dobrik Sued for $10 Million By Former Vlog Squad Member Jeff Wittek After Near-Fatal Stunt

David Dobrik and Jeff Wittek's falling out has officially crossed over into legal territory.
According to court documents obtained by E! News on June 23, former Vlog Squad member Wittek is suing Dobrik for $10 million in damages relating to "general negligence and intentional tort" following a near-fatal accident that occurred in June 2020.
In the complaint filed in Los Angeles, Calif., Wittek, 32, said that due to the actions of Dobrik, 25, he has suffered from "wage loss, hospital and medical expenses, and loss of earning capacity."
In Wittek's 2021 YouTube docu-series, Don't Try This At Home, the YouTuber shared details behind the incident that he said caused damage to both his face and skull.
Explaining that he was trying to make a funny video with a group of vloggers while they were in Utah, Wittek said that at one point, the group decided to place an excavator vehicle in a lake and swing people around from a rope. In his video, Wittek said that Dobrik was in the driver's seat of the excavator when it was his turn to participate.
"I tried to make a goddamn funny video for people, but this is where I made a mistake," Wittek said in the April 2021 episode. "I forgot the biggest f--king idiot I know was driving it."
Almost a year later, Dobrik addressed the incident on his VIEWS video podcast.
"The Jeff thing is the f--king worst," Dobrik said during the March 2022 episode. "That day is like, the worst, the worst thing that's ever happened to me and I wish I would f--king do anything to take that day back and be like, I wish it was me up there. And it's a s--tty—it's an accident. That's what it was. It's an accident."
Later in the episode, he added, "At the end of the day, I was the one f--king driving it. It was my video. He got hurt because I was driving. That's it and I f--king know that and like I said, any chance I would get, I would take that back…That'll be the biggest regret of my life. My entire life. I really hope there's not a moment that I regret as much as that one."
