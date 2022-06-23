Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Split: Relive Their Love Story From Courtside Dates to Cozy Cabin Getaway

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have parted ways.
The couple of two years "hit a rough patch" and split about a week and a half ago, a source close to Kendall told E! News on June 22. Although the supermodel and the Phoenix Suns player had a "really nice time" in Italy last month for Kourtney Kardashian's wedding, the insider shared that "once they got back, they started to feel like they weren't aligned and realized they have very different lifestyles."
And while Kendall was the one who told Devin that she "wanted space and time apart," it may not be necessarily game over for their relationship, according to the source.
"They have been in touch since and do care about one another," the insider noted. "They both hope to make it work, but as of now, they are split."
After all, Kendall and Devin have taken their romance very seriously. As Keeping Up With the Kardashians executive producer Farnaz Farjam previously explained, the reality star won't go public with her man unless they've been dating for a while.
"Kendall's always had this rule, which she felt like she had to be with someone for at least a year before she lets them be a part of the show," she told Bravo TV's The Daily Dish podcast in 2021, "because she doesn't always know what people's intentions are."
So, will the two get back together? Only time will tell. For now, relive their love story.