Entourage's Adrian Grenier Marries Jordan Roemmele in Morocco

What's that? Adrian Grenier is now a married man? Groundbreaking.
The Devil Wears Prada star tied the knot with acupuncture student Jordan Roemmele in a dreamy mountainscape ceremony in Morocco, as seen in photos obtained by People.
"It wasn't planned... We eloped in the Atlas Mountains while on vacation with friends in Morocco," he told the outlet. "We embraced the serendipity of the moment and made the decision to tie the knot—literally, we didn't have rings so used string for rings."
For the special occasion, Adrian wore a white collared button down and matching white pants. The beautiful bride walked down the aisle in a low-cut ruffled white gown holding a bouquet of red roses.
"We were with a group of incredible friends, all of whom immediately rallied behind us and embraced the spontaneity of the moment," Adrian told People. "They put in so much love and effort to create a wedding from thin air."
The couple first sparked dating rumors in 2017 after they were spotted enjoying the sun on a beach in Sydney. Since then, the two have made a few rare appearances on each other's Instagram feeds.
In an August 2021 post, Jordan talked about her move with Adrian to Austin, Texas. "It has been nearly a year since moving to Austin, and what a wild ride it's been," she wrote. "I am incredibly grateful to my fully supportive intuition which has brought me HOME."
Also known for playing Vincent Chase in Entourage, Adrian most recently had a leading role in the 2021 Netflix mini series Clickbait, where he played Nick Brewer.
Adrian, 45, previously spoke about his decision to retire from Hollywood and live a simpler life away from the limelight. In a June 2021 cover interview with Austin Life magazine, he shared that he moved into an Austin farm in 2020 after buying the property four years prior.
During the interview, he reflected on the unfulfilling life that comes with fame, which left him to change his priorities. "If you work hard, you become famous, then you make a lot of money," he said, "but it was lackluster at the top."
"I've done too much work not to recognize that I'm here for something bigger than going to nightclubs. I want more now. I want different now," he shared. "I'll leave those experiences for the youngsters."
His fresh outlook led him to discover that he now wanted to share his new life with Jordan.
"When I decided I wanted to settle in Texas, I knew I wanted a partner to live that experience with me, that's where Jordan comes in," he said. "We have a long history and I said, 'I'm in love, and if you are too, I want to build something together.' Thankfully, she was interested."
