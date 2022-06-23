Entourage's Adrian Grenier Marries Jordan Roemmele in Morocco

Watch : Adrian Grenier Gives Exclusive Eco-Friendly Home Tour

What's that? Adrian Grenier is now a married man? Groundbreaking.

The Devil Wears Prada star tied the knot with acupuncture student Jordan Roemmele in a dreamy mountainscape ceremony in Morocco, as seen in photos obtained by People.

"It wasn't planned... We eloped in the Atlas Mountains while on vacation with friends in Morocco," he told the outlet. "We embraced the serendipity of the moment and made the decision to tie the knot—literally, we didn't have rings so used string for rings."

For the special occasion, Adrian wore a white collared button down and matching white pants. The beautiful bride walked down the aisle in a low-cut ruffled white gown holding a bouquet of red roses.

"We were with a group of incredible friends, all of whom immediately rallied behind us and embraced the spontaneity of the moment," Adrian told People. "They put in so much love and effort to create a wedding from thin air."