Erika Jayne's Drunken Moments From RHOBH's Latest Episode, Ranked

Watch : Erika Jayne Says It's "Scary" Starting Over After Divorce

Love or hate her, there's no denying that Erika Jayne makes for great reality TV.

If that wasn't obvious before, then the June 22 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills certainly solidified it. We picked back up in Mexico, where the group has been enjoying a drama-filled vacation as Sutton Stracke and Crystal Kung Minkoff continue to clash, Diana Jenkins is starting to wage her first feud and Kyle Richards is probably off somewhere doing the splits.

Erika, however, was in rare form: drunk. Rather than sparring with one of her co-stars or harping on her ongoing legal woes, she was carefree, hilarious and without a doubt the star of the show. Real Housewives trips are practically synonymous with funny drunken escapades, but as the Beverly Hills ladies pointed out during the episode, Erika isn't one to frequently overindulge. So, when she does enjoy a drink or two—or three, or four—the result is naturally pure entertainment.