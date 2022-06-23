Erika Jayne's Drunken Moments From RHOBH's Latest Episode, Ranked

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast trip to Mexico continued on the June 22 episode, and Erika Jayne was center stage the entire time. See all of her undeniably hilarious drunken moments.

Watch: Erika Jayne Says It's "Scary" Starting Over After Divorce

Love or hate her, there's no denying that Erika Jayne makes for great reality TV.

If that wasn't obvious before, then the June 22 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills certainly solidified it. We picked back up in Mexico, where the group has been enjoying a drama-filled vacation as Sutton Stracke and Crystal Kung Minkoff continue to clash, Diana Jenkins is starting to wage her first feud and Kyle Richards is probably off somewhere doing the splits. 

Erika, however, was in rare form: drunk. Rather than sparring with one of her co-stars or harping on her ongoing legal woes, she was carefree, hilarious and without a doubt the star of the show. Real Housewives trips are practically synonymous with funny drunken escapades, but as the Beverly Hills ladies pointed out during the episode, Erika isn't one to frequently overindulge. So, when she does enjoy a drink or two—or three, or four—the result is naturally pure entertainment. 

You don't have to take our word for it, though. See all of Erika's best drunken moments from the latest RHOBH below.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

Bravo
15. Nap No. 1
Bravo
14. "I don't need Celine Dion to sing my f--king swan song"
Bravo
13. Diana helping Erika walk before they even boarded the boat
Bravo
12. The subsequent fall onto the boat
Bravo
11. The speech on textiles
Bravo
10. Kyle checking on Erika during production's hazy edit
Bravo
9. Sutton's wake up call
Bravo
8. The emergence of this hat
Bravo
7. The resurrection
Bravo
6. Nap No. 2
Bravo
5. Asking Crystal, "If Garcelle and I pulled up and we said 'Hey, we're here to f--k with you and Rob,' are you down?"
Bravo
4. The self-tan staining of the yacht couch
Bravo
3. Dancing to "XXPEN$IVE"
Bravo
2. Instructing Garcelle to help Diana, who was stung by a jellyfish, to "go down and pee on that new girl"
Bravo
1. The name reveal of Erika's former yacht

