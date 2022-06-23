Your First Look at Queer Eye's Season in New Orleans

Watch : "Queer Eye's" Bobby Berk's Revealing DMs

Get your beads ready, the Fab Five is heading to The Big Easy!

The seventh season of Netflix's Queer Eye—starring Antoni Porowski, Karamo, Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk and Tan France—has started filming in New Orleans, the streamer announced June 22.

"The Fab Five have only just arrived to The Big Easy and are excited to join the party in this amazing city," Netflix said. "Get ready for new adventures and more tears real soon."

We can always count on Queer Eye for a good ugly cry.

The previous six seasons of the show have taken place all over the United States. Seasons one and two focused exclusively on the state of Georgia, season three included parts of Missouri and Kansas, season four filmed in Missouri and Illinois, season five featured New Jersey and Pennsylvania, while season six filmed exclusively in Texas.

The boys have even taken their talents overseas in 2018's special Yass, Australia! mini episode and 2019's four-episode jaunt to Tokyo.