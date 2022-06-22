Dorinda Medley and Vicki Gunvalson Reveal Where They Stand Amid Ultimate Girls Trip Feud

The ladies at the center of the latest Real Housewives feud are speaking out.
Dorinda Medley and Vicki Gunvalson have been butting heads since Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season two began filming. Previously disagreeing about COVID-19 vaccines and the show's Berkshires setting, the pair are finally addressing their latest drama.
On Instagram, Vicki called out Dorinda's claims that she had sent her hundreds of texts, commenting, "She is an absolute liar. I don't have time to text anyone 100 texts. Don't flatter yourself @dorindamedley." And according to what the Real Housewives of Orange County alum told E! News on the RHUGT premiere red carpet on June 21, she has the proof to back her statement.
"I actually counted them," Vicki said last night of the texts. "She sent me seven, I sent her nine. So, is that a hundred? That's not a hundred. It's called 16, back and forth. But I sent her nine and a voicemail saying, ‘Knock it off.' You don't go deep down where she did, and it was childish."
When it comes to handling the situation, Vicki told E! News that she's "taking the high road." As for Dorinda? She said, "I'm good, girl. I'm like an NFL player. I get on the field, I hit that s--t, and then I get off the field and I'm ready to have a beer and have fun."
At the RHUGT premiere, Dorinda also addressed Vicki's comments about her home, Blue Stone Manor, as she called the season two venue "old" during a Bravo Instagram live on June 8.
"Listen, Blue Stone Manor may not be everyone's taste, which I don't believe—it's pretty much everyone's taste, the place is fabulous—but she didn't like it," Dorinda said. "The good news is when I watched the first episode, I thought it was me because when she came, I realized she wasn't so thrilled to be there from the get-go. But I realized it kind of happened even before the gates opened. So, the Berkshires aren't for everyone."
Just because Vicki's California vibe doesn't match with the rural New England region doesn't mean she has a poor sense of style. "She's never been in my homes," Vicki stated. "Of course I have taste."
With so much offscreen drama between the Bravo alumni, it's safe to say that plenty more is in store when Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season two premieres Thursday, June 23 on Peacock.
Check out their E! interviews above from more Housewives scoop from Vicki and Dorinda.
