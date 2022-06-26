BET Awards 2022 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

The 2022 BET Awards are here and live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles June 26. See Diddy, Chlöe, Jack Harlow and more of your favorite stars’ looks on the red carpet.

By Tamantha Gunn Jun 26, 2022 10:06 PMTags
FashionRed CarpetAwardsTaraji P. HensonCelebritiesBET Awards
Watch: Cardi B Shows Off Her Baby Bump at 2021 BET Awards

Culture's biggest night in entertainment is back!

The 2022 BET Awards are here and some of your favorite celebrities have arrived to the red carpet in their best looks, including Diddy, Megan Thee StallionChlöe, LizzoLattoGiveonKirk FranklinJack Harlow and more. 

While they're all fashion winners, some will walk away with a different trophy than just best dressed. Doja Cat leads tonight's nominees with six nods, including Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Album of the Year, BET Her, Video of the Year and Best Collaboration.

Ari Lennox and Drake follow with four nominations each, while Kanye WestSilk Sonic, Mary J. BligeLil BabyFuture, Chlöe, H.E.R.TemsJazmine SullivanBaby Keem and Kendrick Lamar each received three nods.

Taraji P. Henson will host the June 26 awards, marking the second time the actress has emceed the event.

"I am honored to return as the host of the BET Awards and share the stage with so many powerful and prolific artists: you can even say it is the ‘empire' of Black Excellence," she said in a statement ahead of the show.

photos
BET Awards 2022 Red Carpet Fashion

"I can't wait to celebrate Black music, entertainment, and culture with our viewers on what will be one unforgettable night."

Keep scrolling to see your favorite stars as they arrive on the red carpet of the 2022 BET Awards.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Taraji P. Henson
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Lizzo

In Gucci

John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Coi Leray
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Chance the Rapper
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Jack Harlow
John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Lakeyah
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Alvester Martin
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Victoria Monét
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Eva Marcille
Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic
Jussie Smollett
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Ogi
Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic
Jussie Smollett
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Brandee Evans
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Tamera Kissen
Momodu Mansaray/WireImage
Kennedy McCullough
Momodu Mansaray/WireImage
Crystal Hayslett
Momodu Mansaray/WireImage
Terrence J
Momodu Mansaray/WireImage
Kirk Franklin & Tammy Collins
Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic
KJ Smith

In Da Shoné By DaSh.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Rachel Lindsay
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Francesca Amiker

Trending Stories

1

Pink Has Scathing Message for Fans Who Support SCOTUS' Abortion Ruling

2

Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Announce Sex of Baby No. 2

3

Natalie Portman Amused by Sight of Chris Hemsworth at Kids' School

4

The Heartbreaking Truth About Elvis and Priscilla Presley's Love Story

5

Gabby Petito Case: Brian Laundrie Wrote "I Ended Her Life" in Notebook