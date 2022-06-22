Selling Sunset's Maya Vander Shares She Had Miscarriage 6 Months After Son’s Stillbirth

Watch : "Selling Sunset" Star Maya Vander Opens Up About Her Stillbirth

Maya Vander is in mourning after experiencing a miscarriage, six months after she delivered her stillborn son.

On June 21, the Selling Sunset star took to her Instagram Stories to share the sad news.

"I had a very crazy week," Maya wrote alongside a photo of her 3-year-old son, Aiden, sleeping. "Miscarriage after 10 weeks …following my stillbirth..but my kids and my husband are absolutely my blessing and I am so lucky to be their mother!"

The reality TV star went on to credit her husband Dave Miller and her kids Aiden and Elle, 2, for bringing "joy and happiness" into her life.

She added, "Hug and love the people you care about. Don't take things for granted."

Last summer, Maya announced that she was expecting her third child. However, five months later she tragically shared that she experienced a stillbirth with son Mason at 38 weeks pregnant.

"I always heard of it but never imagined I'll be part of the statistics," she wrote on Instagram in December. "Instead of delivering a baby, I get to go home with a memory box… I do not wish this on anyone. What was a regular weekly checkup turned into a nightmare that I never imagine will happen to me."