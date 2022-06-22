Rupert Murdoch Set for 4th Divorce After Breakup From Jerry Hall

It's over between Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall.
The billionaire and the supermodel are getting divorced after six years of marriage, The New York Times reported on June 22, citing two people with knowledge of the decision. E! News has reached out for comment from reps for Murdoch, 91, and Hall, 65, and has not heard back.
A divorce between the media mogul, whose companies' assets include Fox News, and Jerry is unlikely to alter the ownership structure of businesses he holds stakes in, with NYT noting that his family's shares reside in a strictly managed trust.
The two married in 2016 in a private ceremony in London, after which Rupert tweeted, "No more tweets for ten days or ever! Feel like the luckiest AND happiest man in world."
Jerry wore a pale blue, tea-length Vivian Westwood dress at her wedding to Rupert. Her daughters Elizabeth Jagger and Georgia May Jagger, who she shares with ex Mick Jagger, served as her bridesmaids. (The two also share kids Gabriel Jagger and James Jagger.)
Up until 2019, Rupert and Jerry often attended red carpet events together, including the Tribeca Festival premiere of The Quiet One and Vanity Fair's Oscars after-party that year.
More recently, in 2021, Rupert and Jerry celebrated his 90th birthday at a party in New York City, attended by top execs such as NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and New England Patriots owner Bob Kraft, Variety reported.
Rupert was previously married to Wendi Murdoch, mother of their daughters Chloe Murdoch and Grace Murdoch, before they divorced in 2014. The News Corp chairman also shares kids Elizabeth Murdoch, James Murdoch and Lachlan Murdoch with second wife Anna Murdoch Mann, who he split from in 1999 after 32 years of marriage. Additionally, he is dad to daughter Prudence Murdoch with first ex-wife Patricia Booker. The duo wed in 1956 and divorced in 1967.