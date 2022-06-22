Rupert Murdoch Set for 4th Divorce After Breakup From Jerry Hall

Watch : "Bombshell" Stars Tell Why the FOX News Story Is Important

It's over between Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall.

The billionaire and the supermodel are getting divorced after six years of marriage, The New York Times reported on June 22, citing two people with knowledge of the decision. E! News has reached out for comment from reps for Murdoch, 91, and Hall, 65, and has not heard back.

A divorce between the media mogul, whose companies' assets include Fox News, and Jerry is unlikely to alter the ownership structure of businesses he holds stakes in, with NYT noting that his family's shares reside in a strictly managed trust.

The two married in 2016 in a private ceremony in London, after which Rupert tweeted, "No more tweets for ten days or ever! Feel like the luckiest AND happiest man in world."

Jerry wore a pale blue, tea-length Vivian Westwood dress at her wedding to Rupert. Her daughters Elizabeth Jagger and Georgia May Jagger, who she shares with ex Mick Jagger, served as her bridesmaids. (The two also share kids Gabriel Jagger and James Jagger.)