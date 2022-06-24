Why Elvis Presley's Death Continues to Stir Conspiracy Theories

Watch : Austin Butler Admits It's Hard to Break Accent After "Elvis"

A little less conversation a little more—actually no. The world is far from ready to stop talking about Elvis Presley.

As Baz Luhrmann illustrates in his upcoming biopic Elvis, starring Austin Butler in the titular role, the singer was charismatic and stunning. Women wanted to be with him and men wanted to be him. Beyond his looks, he was one of the world's greatest talents, with an ability to sing, dance and perform like no one his generation had ever seen.

So it's not hard to see why fervent fans would rather imagine an alternate reality in which Elvis is still alive—or one in which he didn't die such a tragic death at 42.

Since 1977, conspiracy theories about his life and death have gained prominence, fueled by reports of a secret autopsy and the release of FBI records. Plus, those fascinating photos of Elvis with President Richard Nixon.

But the truth is not as glamorous as the life he lived. Keep reading to learn about the puzzling world of the King of Rock and Roll...