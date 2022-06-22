Justin Timberlake Hilariously Apologizes After That Viral Dance Video

Justin Timberlake is finding his footing again.
Less than a week after a video of the 41-year-old entertainer awkwardly dancing during a performance in Washington D.C. went viral, Justin issued a hilarious mea culpa on his Instagram Stories.
"D.C., I want to apologize to you for two reasons: here and here," he said in a video on June 22, as he zoomed the camera to a close up of his feet. "I had a long talk with both of them, individually, and said, 'Don't you ever do that to me again.'"
He added, "Maybe it was the khakis. It was a real khaki vibe."
Justin then vowed to make it up to his fans and to focus on "these two guys right here," referring to his feet, to "get it right."
On June 18, Justin took the stage as part of Something in the Water music festival in the nation's capital wearing a short-sleeve button-down shirt, casual khaki pants and orange sneakers. During his performance, the former 'NSYNC member attempted to bust out some Beat Ya Feet-style dance moves, which have been popular in the D.C. area for more than 20 years. However, many fans were not impressed with his skills.
Videos of Justin awkwardly dancing quickly went viral, prompting Twitter users to roast the 10-time Grammy winner.
"Justin Timberlake said ‘DC beat your feet' and proceeded to do the hokey pokey," one critic tweeted, while others compared him to Matthew Morrison's Glee character Will Schuester or an Old Navy ad.
But Justin seems to be handling the situation with humor. Along with his tongue-and-cheek apology video, the "Rock Your Body" singer also shared a video of a fan on TikTok recreating his questionable dance routine step-by-step, in khakis no less.
Justin was clearly impressed, writing, "nailed it."
He also reposted clip of a little girl freestyle dancing, which included the caption, "She did it better than JT," to which he added, "I don't disagree."