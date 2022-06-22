Justin Timberlake Hilariously Apologizes After That Viral Dance Video

Watch : Justin Timberlake Sells Music Catalog For $100M – Good Move?

Justin Timberlake is finding his footing again.

Less than a week after a video of the 41-year-old entertainer awkwardly dancing during a performance in Washington D.C. went viral, Justin issued a hilarious mea culpa on his Instagram Stories.

"D.C., I want to apologize to you for two reasons: here and here," he said in a video on June 22, as he zoomed the camera to a close up of his feet. "I had a long talk with both of them, individually, and said, 'Don't you ever do that to me again.'"

He added, "Maybe it was the khakis. It was a real khaki vibe."

Justin then vowed to make it up to his fans and to focus on "these two guys right here," referring to his feet, to "get it right."

On June 18, Justin took the stage as part of Something in the Water music festival in the nation's capital wearing a short-sleeve button-down shirt, casual khaki pants and orange sneakers. During his performance, the former 'NSYNC member attempted to bust out some Beat Ya Feet-style dance moves, which have been popular in the D.C. area for more than 20 years. However, many fans were not impressed with his skills.