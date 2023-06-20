Support These Small LGBTQ+ Businesses During Pride & Beyond

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
All month long we've been celebrating Pride by bringing you our favorite Pride collections from brands you love, rainbow fashion that'll make you stand out and cute and colorful jewelry you'll want to wear all year long. We even have a roundup of brands that support LGBTQIA+ efforts year-round like Savage X Fenty, TomboyX and MAC Cosmetics.
Today, we've got another way for you to support LGBTQ+ communities this month and every month: shopping small businesses.
One of the best places to find small businesses to shop online is Etsy. Whether you're looking for unique tops and accessories or cute and functional home decor, Etsy has it all. We've rounded up some LGBTQ+ owned businesses on Etsy that you should have on your radar. Keep scrolling to shop them all.
Re-Inc
USWNT champions Megan Rapinoe, Tobin Heath, Meghan Klingenberg and Christen Press founded re—inc to create eco-friendly apparel that challenges the status quo. They offer apparel and more for all genders identities and body types, like this empowering hoodie. Now, they're donating proceeds to the Ali Forney Center, which protects young members of the LGBTQIA+ community from the dangers of homelessness.
QueerlyDesigns
Queerly Designs is a Philly-based Etsy shop that makes empowering t-shirts that you can wear during Pride Month and beyond.
Studio Drizou
Studio Drizou sells a variety of simple yet chic LBGTQ+ gifts and homeware including pins and wall decor. Right now, they're even holding a Pride Sale where you can save on products like art, enamel pins and more.
CandleTherapy
CandleTherapy on Etsy is a queer-owned business that sells clean goods for aromatherapy. You can shop all sorts of therapeutic candles, like this Pride Month candle made with crystals, soy wax and organic essential oils.
Grrrlspells
Grrrlspells on Etsy creates spoopy queer art and accessories including this beautiful tarot-inspired iron on patch.
Sonia Lazo Illustrator
Sonia Lazo Illustrator creates fun and brightly colored shirts, shorts, swimwear and more. Every piece is super cute and worthy of sporting all year long.
Wild Fancy Design
If you love jewelry, Wild Fancy Design on Etsy creates "sassy" pieces for all genders. The designs are so colorful and fun, everyone will want to know where you got them.
Love Struck Prints
Love Struck Prints on Etsy creates the most adorable designs that you can get on pins, postcards, tees and more.
Fabulously Feminist
Fabulously Feminist creates fab art for social and eco justice that you can get printed on stickers, mugs, art prints and more.
Show & Tell
Show & Tell on Etsy creates handmade goods for "bold and joyful living." There are a ton of products like t-shirts, candles, jewelry and more.
When is Pride Month 2023?
Pride Month falls between June 1, 2023, to June 30, 2023, but it's important to celebrate and support the LGBTQIA+ community all year long.
What is Pride Month?
Pride Month is dedicated to uplifting, celebrating and commemorating the LGBTQIA+ community. It is a time that represents solidarity and support with the LGBTQIA+ community, as well as standing up to any discrimination, violence and harm against underrepresented groups. It is also a time to uplift and celebrate LGBTQIA+ voices and culture.
How can I support the LGBTQIA+ community during Pride Month?
There are many ways to celebrate Pride Month. Aside from educating yourself and advocating for minority groups, volunteering and donating to LGBTQIA+ non-profits and initiatives is a great way to show your support during Pride Month, and year-round. You can also shop LGBTQIA+ owned businesses and brands that support key LGBTQIA+ charities, as well.
