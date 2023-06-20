Support These Small LGBTQ+ Businesses During Pride & Beyond

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

All month long we've been celebrating Pride by bringing you our favorite Pride collections from brands you love, rainbow fashion that'll make you stand out and cute and colorful jewelry you'll want to wear all year long. We even have a roundup of brands that support LGBTQIA+ efforts year-round like Savage X Fenty, TomboyX and MAC Cosmetics.

Today, we've got another way for you to support LGBTQ+ communities this month and every month: shopping small businesses.

One of the best places to find small businesses to shop online is Etsy. Whether you're looking for unique tops and accessories or cute and functional home decor, Etsy has it all. We've rounded up some LGBTQ+ owned businesses on Etsy that you should have on your radar. Keep scrolling to shop them all.