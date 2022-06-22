Small LGBTQ+ Businesses to Support During Pride & Always

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
All month long we've been celebrating Pride by bringing you new Pride collections from brands you love, rainbow fashion that'll make you stand out, and cute and colorful jewelry pieces you'll want to wear all year long. We even have a roundup of brands that support LGBTQIA+ efforts year-round like Savage X Fenty, TomboyX and MAC Cosmetics. Today, we've got another way for you to support LGBTQ+ communities this month and every month: shopping small businesses.
Shopping small businesses gives you a great opportunity to directly give back to the community, and one of the best places to find small businesses to shop online is Etsy. Whether you're looking for unique tops and accessories or cute and functional home decor, Etsy has it all. They've even put together a list of LGBTQIA+ shops that you can support all month long and beyond.
We've rounded up some LGBTQ+ owned businesses on Etsy that you should have on your radar. Check those out below.
If Pencils Could Talk
If Pencils Could Talk on Etsy is described as a "stationary shop with a purpose." They have a great selection of colorful, statement-making pencils like the one below, greeting cards, stickers and more.
Studio Drizou
Studio Drizou sells a variety of simple yet chic LBGTQ+ gifts and homeware including pins and wall decor. Right now, they're even holding a Pride Sale where you can save 10% of all products like this rainbow wall shelf that comes in two colors.
Shirts For Pride
Shirts For Pride is a 100 percent LGBT-owned & operated small business that was established in 2015. They make "proud soft tees for proud voices," and you can find a wide selection of cute graphic t-shirts you can wear this month and all year long.
CandleTherapy
CandleTherapy on Etsy is a queer-owned business that sells clean goods for aromatherapy. This month, 10% of sales from products like their Rainbow Chakra Ceramic Candle, will go to the Lavender Rights Project and the Pride Foundation.
Grrrlspells
Grrrlspells on Etsy creates spoopy queer art and accessories including this beautiful tarot-inspired iron on patch.
Sonia Lazo Illustrator
Sonia Lazo Illustrator creates fun and brightly colored shirts, shorts, swimwear and more. Every piece is super cute and worthy of sporting all year long.
Wild Fancy Design
If you love jewelry, Wild Fancy Design on Etsy creates "sassy" pieces for all genders. The designs are so colorful and fun, everyone will want to know where you got them.
Love Struck Prints
Love Struck Prints on Etsy creates the most adorable designs that you can get on pins, postcards, tees and more.
Love Is Love
Love Is Love creates a variety of graphic tees and sweatshirts, featuring LGBTQ designs, anime and more. Right now they're even holding a huge sale where you can save up to 40% off.
Fabulously Feminist
Fabulously Feminist creates fab art for social and eco justice that you can get printed on stickers, mugs, art prints and more. All month long they're celebrating Pride by offering up to 50% off all queer goods.
Show & Tell
Show & Tell on Etsy creates handmade goods for "bold and joyful living." There are a ton of products like t-shirts, candles, jewelry and more.
