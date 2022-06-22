Why Cheryl Burke “Forced” Ex Matthew Lawrence to Go to Therapy With Her

Cheryl Burke opened up about her divorce from Matthew Lawrence. Find out why she believes therapy played a huge role in their marriage.

Cheryl Burke believes in the power of therapy, especially when it came to her relationship with Matthew Lawrence.

 

"My soon to be ex-husband, we went to therapy before we even got engaged," the Dancing With the Stars pro explained on the June 20 episode of her podcast Burke in the Game. "I'm a huge advocate for therapy so I kind of forced him to go. And I think it really helped when it came to communication. And it was consistent throughout from beginning to end."

Ultimately, it was not enough to save their nearly three-year marriage

"When you've reached the point when you've done it all in that sense and you realize we've evolved and maybe not together," Cheryl shared with guest Laura Wasser, Hollywood's go-to divorce attorney. "And you still have this issue, like, ‘Okay, well, the communication may have to stop for a little bit because this is too much to handle,' do you suggest hiring an attorney at that point?"

 

It's not the first time she's been open about their attempt at therapy. Back in May, just three months after she filed for divorce from the Boy Meets World actor, Cheryl got candid about their couples therapy sessions.

"People evolve and people grow," she explained at the time. "And sometimes they grow together and sometimes, you know, you unfortunately grow apart."

"I think people associate therapy with like, 'Oh my god, there's a problem,'" the 38-year-old, who met Lawrence back in 2006, continued. "But really I think it's very healthy to actually have that third person there that's not biased and that can give you ways and tools I guess you could say on how to communicate."

