Inside Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s Life as Newlyweds and Future Honeymoon Plans

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are a match made in heaven.
The "Pieces of Me" singer, 40, and Hot Seat actor, 28, have been quietly settling into married life and starting to plan for their future honeymoon since tying the knot in a dreamy, star-studded wedding ceremony on June 9.
"[Britney] and Sam have been soaking up their time together as newlyweds and have been relaxing since the wedding," a source close to Sam exclusively told E! News. "They are planning a honeymoon in a month once Sam's press tour is done and they want to go to Hawaii or somewhere international."
The source also revealed that Britney is as happy as can be since marrying her longtime love, adding, "Britney is feeling very fearless and is in total bliss since marrying Sam. She is so happy and feels like she is a new woman now."
It sounds like Britney is already putting her newfound strength to good use.
In the wake of the wedding, the source shared that Britney has "fired her entire security team" and is going through a "complete team overhaul," adding, "She felt very unsafe and security at her wedding was a disaster."
Hours before she and Sam were set to wed, the singer's ex-husband, Jason Alexander, was arrested and later charged with trespassing, vandalism and battery after he attempted to crash their wedding ceremony. The couple have since obtained a restraining order against Jason.
In addition to her ex, Britney's family—including younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears, older brother Brian Spears and parents Jamie Spears and Lynne Spears—were also not included in the festivities.
"She doesn't speak to any of her family members and has closed the door to that part of her life," the source continued. "Britney is trying to stay positive and focus on her new chapter."