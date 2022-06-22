Exclusive

Inside Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s Life as Newlyweds and Future Honeymoon Plans

Britney Spears is in "total bliss" after tying the knot with Sam Asghari earlier this month, a source told E! News. Learn more about their life as husband and wife—and their honeymoon plans—below.

By Emlyn Travis Jun 22, 2022 7:35 PMTags
Britney SpearsWeddingsHoneymoonJamie Lynn SpearsCouples
Watch: Britney Spears MARRIES Sam Asghari After 5 Years Together

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are a match made in heaven. 

The "Pieces of Me" singer, 40, and Hot Seat actor, 28, have been quietly settling into married life and starting to plan for their future honeymoon since tying the knot in a dreamy, star-studded wedding ceremony on June 9.  

"[Britney] and Sam have been soaking up their time together as newlyweds and have been relaxing since the wedding," a source close to Sam exclusively told E! News. "They are planning a honeymoon in a month once Sam's press tour is done and they want to go to Hawaii or somewhere international." 

The source also revealed that Britney is as happy as can be since marrying her longtime love, adding, "Britney is feeling very fearless and is in total bliss since marrying Sam. She is so happy and feels like she is a new woman now." 

It sounds like Britney is already putting her newfound strength to good use.

photos
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's Wedding: See Every Pic

In the wake of the wedding, the source shared that Britney has "fired her entire security team" and is going through a "complete team overhaul," adding, "She felt very unsafe and security at her wedding was a disaster."

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Hours before she and Sam were set to wed, the singer's ex-husband, Jason Alexander, was arrested and later charged with trespassing, vandalism and battery after he attempted to crash their wedding ceremony. The couple have since obtained a restraining order against Jason. 

In addition to her ex, Britney's family—including younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears, older brother Brian Spears and parents Jamie Spears and Lynne Spears—were also not included in the festivities.  

"She doesn't speak to any of her family members and has closed the door to that part of her life," the source continued. "Britney is trying to stay positive and focus on her new chapter." 

Trending Stories

1

Justin Timberlake Hilariously Apologizes After That Viral Dance Video

2

Former NFL Player Shane Olivea's Cause of Death Revealed

3

Hailey Bieber Sued for Trademark Infringement Over Rhode Skincare Line

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Justin Timberlake Hilariously Apologizes After That Viral Dance Video

2

Former NFL Player Shane Olivea's Cause of Death Revealed

3

Hailey Bieber Sued for Trademark Infringement Over Rhode Skincare Line

4

Father and Siblings of Tom Mann’s Fiancée Speak Out on Her Death

5

Savannah Chrisley Reflects on Life "Pre Storm and Post Storm"