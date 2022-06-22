Here's What's Coming to Netflix in July 2022: Stranger Things, Mean Girls and More

Netflix released its lineup for July and we may have just canceled our summer plans to stay home. See the premiere dates for Stranger Things, Catch Me If You Can and more.

Forget fireworks in July: Netflix is starting off the month with a bang.

The streaming service officially released its lineup for the hottest month of the year and let's just say we're ready to revolve our entire schedule around these premiere dates. For fans eager for the second volume of Stranger Things 4, no need to wait all that much longer since the hit series will kick things off on July 1.

Additionally, a slew of classic films will also be hitting the streaming service the very same day including Mean Girls (how fetch), GoodFellas, Boogie Nights, Catch Me If You Can, The Dark Knight Rises, The Pursuit of Happyness, and Zero Dark Thirty.

But that's not all. Netflix fan favorite Lana Condor will also be back on our screens (and in high school again) with her series, Boo Bitch. As for some true jump scares, there are also a ton of movies such as Valley of the Dead, Insidious and Blair Witch.

So, grab your calendar (or favorite couch pillow) and keep reading for what's to come from Netflix next month:

Tina Rowden/Netflix

July 1

Stranger Things 4: Volume 2
A Call to Spy
Big Daddy
Blue Jasmine
Boogie Nights
Catch Me If You Can
Deliverance
Falls Around Her
Final Score
GoodFellas
I Am Legend
Insidious
LOL
Mean Girls
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
Natural Born Killers
Old School
Police Academy
Semi-Pro
Seven
Snatch
The Dark Knight Rises
The Dirty Dozen
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Talented Mr. Ripley
The Terminal
Vampires
Wyatt Earp

Netflix

July 3

Blair Witch (2016)
 
July 4
 
Leave No Trace

July 6
 
Control Z: Season 3
Girl in the Picture 
Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between 
King of Stonks
Uncle from Another World
 
July 7
 
The Flash: Season 8
Karma's World: Season 3 
VINLAND SAGA: Season 1
 
July 8
 
Boo, Bitch
Capitani: Season 2
Dangerous Liaisons
How To Build a Sex Room 
Incantation
Jewel
The Longest Night
Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls
The Sea Beast

DreamWorks Animation

July 10
 
12 Strong
 
July 11
 
For Jojo
Valley of the Dead
 
July 12
 
Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks
How to Change Your Mind
My Daughter's Killer
 
July 13
 
Big Timber: Season 2
D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! 
Hurts Like Hell
Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres
Sintonia: Season 3
Under the Amalfi Sun
 
July 14
 
Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight 
Resident Evil (Netflix Series)

Netflix

July 15
 
Alba
Country Queen
Farzar 
Love Goals (Jaadugar)
Mom, Don't Do That!
Persuasion 
Remarriage & Desires 
Uncharted
 
July 16
 
Umma
 
July 18

Live is Life 
My Little Pony: A New Generation: Sing-Along 
StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing: Collection 2: Learn to Read 
Too Old for Fairy Tales
 
July 19

David A. Arnold: It Ain't For the Weak 

Netflix

July 20

Bad Exorcist: Seasons 1-2
Virgin River: Season 4

July 21

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 5
 

July 22

Blown Away: Season 3
The Gray Man
ONE PIECE: New Episodes

July 25

Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 5

The Weinstein Company

July 26

August: Osage County
DI4RIES
Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl
Street Food: USA

July 27

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 4 
Dream Home Makeover: Season 3 
The Most Hated Man on the Internet 
Pipa
Rebelde: Season 2

July 28

A Cut Above
Another Self
Keep Breathing 
Oggy and the Cockroaches: Next Generation

July 29

The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem: Season 2
Case Closed: Zero's Tea Time
The Entitled
Fanático
Purple Hearts 
Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series
Uncoupled 

July 31

The Wretched

