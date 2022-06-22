Here's What's Coming to Netflix in July 2022: Stranger Things, Mean Girls and More

Watch : Ana de Armas Transforms Into Marilyn Monroe for Netflix's Blonde

Forget fireworks in July: Netflix is starting off the month with a bang.

The streaming service officially released its lineup for the hottest month of the year and let's just say we're ready to revolve our entire schedule around these premiere dates. For fans eager for the second volume of Stranger Things 4, no need to wait all that much longer since the hit series will kick things off on July 1.

Additionally, a slew of classic films will also be hitting the streaming service the very same day including Mean Girls (how fetch), GoodFellas, Boogie Nights, Catch Me If You Can, The Dark Knight Rises, The Pursuit of Happyness, and Zero Dark Thirty.

But that's not all. Netflix fan favorite Lana Condor will also be back on our screens (and in high school again) with her series, Boo Bitch. As for some true jump scares, there are also a ton of movies such as Valley of the Dead, Insidious and Blair Witch.