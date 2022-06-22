How Kanye West Influenced Kim Kardashian's New Skincare Line

It turns out, Kanye West has some SKKN in the game.
In celebration of the launch of her new skincare brand, SKKN by Kim, Kim Kardashian recently shared a behind-the-scenes look at how it all came together. As she spoke about her new business venture on Instagram Stories, she credited her ex-husband Kanye for being a big help in the line's creation.
"My creative process wouldn't have been complete — and I always give credit where credit is due — without Kanye," the 41-year-old mogul said on June 21. "He brought his team and introduced me to [creative director] Willo [Perron] and we came up with the new name."
Kim's new line features nine products, each of which are packaged in a sleek monochrome neutral color—with Kanye's signature look having an influence on the final result. The Skims founder further shared that the logo, name, and packaging shape were all due to Kanye's vision.
As she put it, "That was actually his idea, and the packaging shapes were his, and even the font he did — just like Skims."
Kim also revealed that her first round of packaging received a major thumbs down from her ex-husband.
"You guys should have seen the first set of packaging, and when I tell you Kanye walked into the room and said, 'This is not it,'" she recalled. "And he was right. Packaging is definitely his thing."
Kim and Kanye—who share kids: North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3—were married for six years before Kim filed for divorce in February 2021. After nearly a year of deliberations, the reality TV star was legally declared single this past March. And just days before the ruling, she removed her married last name from her social media accounts.
However, despite going their separate ways, it's clear that Kim and Kanye may just remain co-collaborators for life.