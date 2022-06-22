Margot Robbie Makes a Hot Pink Entrance as Barbie on Film Set

Watch : Margot Robbie's FIRST LOOK as Barbie

Spotted: Barbie in action.

On June 21, Margot Robbie was photographed on the set of Greta Gerwig's new film Barbie in Los Angeles. The Oscar-nominated actress, 31, was seen emerging from a trailer, iced coffee in hand, in character—she sported long, blonde hair and wore a pink button-down halter vest and matching lace-up bell-bottoms with glittery stars.

Margot is playing Barbie in the first live-action movie about the popular Mattel doll. The actress was first seen in character, smiling while sitting in a hot pink convertible, in a publicity photo that Warner Bro. Pictures released in April.

Ryan Gosling portrays Ken in the movie and sports platinum blond hair himself, as seen in a promo pic shared by the studio earlier this week.

Barbie also features Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Rhea Perlman, Michael Cera, Simu Liu, Hari Nef and America Ferrera. Margot is also a producer on the film, which Greta co-wrote with Noah Baumbach.