RHOBH's Erika Jayne Gets Real About Dating and Men Being "Afraid" of Her

Dating isn't easy—but when you're an outspoken reality TV star single for the first time in over 20 years, dating really isn't easy.
Erika Jayne, of course, knows this struggle all too well. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star got candid about her love life during E! News' Daily Pop on June 22, exclusively telling host Justin Sylvester that she hasn't had the best experiences with men post-split from longtime husband Tom Girardi.
"It's hard because I don't think people really know what to expect," Erika said. "And I can't get on an app. What if [Jeffrey] Dahmer shows up?"
Avoiding serial killers is one thing, but Erika admitted that she's also "really socially awkward" when it comes to dating, adding, "I say exactly how I feel, and I realize that men don't like that. They say they want a woman that's forward, but they really don't."
Justin theorized that men might be "scared" of her, and it turns out that some actually are.
As Erika revealed, "They actually told me, 'I'm afraid of you.' And I was like, 'Why? I'm modern. I thought I was doing what women are supposed to do, which is speak your mind and say what you like,' and no."
Struggles aside, at the end of the day, Erika is enjoying life at the moment. "I've had a chance to completely start over and be free from an over 20-year marriage and almost wipe the whole slate clean in a way," she said. "It's my life to rebuild, so, in that way, it's a lot of opportunity, but it's scary at the same time. So, that's when I say 'no,' it's scary and I don't really know what I'm doing. I'm just out here trying to make it happen."
She's certainly making it happen this season on RHOBH. While she had an admittedly tough go last year as news broke that she and her now-estranged husband were facing (and continue to face) fraud and embezzlement accusations, Erika revealed on Daily Pop that since all of her co-stars were eager to concern themselves with her business, she's returning the favor—and then some. "I'm actually overdoing it," she said, "and I feel good about it."
At least, that's how she thinks her fellow cast members see it. Really, Erika said she's just "coasting" through the season and the eventual reunion. There may be one bump along the way, though: the cast trip to Aspen, Colorado.
"You know how seasons kind of wax and wane?" Erika asked. "This one really gets turned up at the end. And I think we all know what we're talking about. That trip to Aspen was hell. I mean, I have my own personal—everybody has a story, I'm just gonna say that. It was rough."
