Elliot Page Shares How Transitioning “Drastically” Improved His Life

Watch : Elliot Page Is Ready for Summer in First Shirtless Pic

Elliot Page is feeling right as rain.

Nearly two years after coming out as transgender, the Umbrella Academy star shared how his life has "drastically" improved.

"I think of the times in my life where I was the most uncomfortable, where I was the most unwell are the times when I was the most angry and I was the most unkind to myself or self-righteous or all of those things," he said on the June 21 episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers. "It's improved my life drastically. I hope maybe people who do have an issue with me can maybe try and hear that and embrace that on some level."

The 35-year-old, who has often spoken out against anti-trans legislature, explained that while he tries to lead with empathy, it's not always easy.

"I feel like it's one of those things where it's so unfortunate because it's like, we're all on the same team here, you know?" he told host Seth Meyers. "Whether you're trans, gender non-conforming, cis—we all have these expectations and these limits and constraints because of people's obsession with the binary and how we're all supposed to live our lives."