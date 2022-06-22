All the Details on Tarek and Heather El Moussa's New HGTV Show

Watch : Christina Haack & Tarek El Moussa's Son Undergoes EMERGENCY Surgery

Tarek and Heather El Moussa are breaking ground on a new HGTV show.

The newlyweds will star in a new home renovation series tentatively titled The Flipping El Moussas, E! News can confirm. "We are so excited to bring viewers into our world to see the ins and outs of our day-to-day lives," the couple, who co-parent Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6, with his ex Christina Haack, said in a statement. "As busy parents and successful real estate experts, fans can watch us as we go from making breakfast for the kids in the morning, to making business deals by the afternoon. The cameras are capturing our journey like never before and we can't wait to share it all."

According to HGTV, The Flipping El Moussas will document the couple's professional and personal lives, giving viewers an even closer look at their house-flipping business and plans to start a family. (She has been candid about her fertility struggle.) Additionally, cameras will follow Heather and Tarek as they pack up their current home and move into newly-renovated digs.

News of the series comes after Tarek's first HGTV show Flip or Flop, starring Christina, ended this March. At the time, Tarek said, "I'm not going anywhere and I can promise that you are going to love what comes next!"