Hayden Christensen Applauds Young Leia Actress for Channeling Carrie Fisher and Natalie Portman

The force is strong with actress Vivien Lyra Blair.

The Mandalorian gave fans the adorable Baby Yoda (ahem, Grogu), and the new Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi introduced fans to a younger (and just as sassy) Princess Leia. Vivien—best known from Netflix's hit film Bird Box—captured the essence of the role's originator, Carrie Fisher, and nobody was more impressed than her onscreen father, Hayden Christensen.

"I was just thrilled at seeing young Leia in this story and how's she's represented," the actor said on the latest episode of E! News' digital series While You Were Streaming. "I think they really imbued the character with all the qualities that make that character great. And young Vivien has done such a great job of bringing her to life."

The character's original actress—who died in 2016—wasn't the only Star Wars woman Hayden saw in Vivien's performance. He told E! News that "part of the fun" of watching young Leia was "getting those little glimpses of Padme [Natalie Portman], which I do get."