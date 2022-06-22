Brad Pitt Says he Spent Years With “Low-Grade Depression”

Watch : Brad Pitt SUING Ex Angelina Jolie For Winery Sale

Brad Pitt made his health a priority after splitting from Angelina Jolie.

Following Jolie's divorce filing in 2016, the actor got sober, spending a year and a half in Alcoholics Anonymous, he told GQ for its August cover.

"I had a really cool men's group here that was really private and selective, so it was safe," Pitt, 58, shared. "Because I'd seen things of other people, like Philip Seymour Hoffman, who had been recorded while they were spilling their guts, and that's just atrocious to me."

Alcohol isn't the only thing that Pitt removed from his life. After initially trying to minimize the number of cigarettes he smoked in a day, Pitt ultimately quit altogether during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I don't have that ability to do just one or two a day," he told GQ. "It's not in my makeup. I'm all in. And I'm going to drive into the ground. I've lost my privileges."