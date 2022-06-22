Vanderpump Rules' Kristen Doute Splits From Boyfriend Alex Menache, Shuts Down Rumors on Ex Carter

Watch : Kristen Doute's 1st Interview Since "Vanderpump Rules" Firing

There must be something in the water at SUR, because another Vanderpump Rules star is now single.

Kristen Doute confirmed that she split from Alex Menache, her boyfriend of two years, on June 22. She took to Instagram Stories to share a touching message about moving out of the home she and Alex have shared for just six months, writing, "moving day is hard. leaving memories behind is even harder. sending anyone having a DAY like this lots of love."

"bye beautiful home," Kristen added in another Story. "we had so many awesome memories... as heavy as it is, my current mood is gratitude."

The Bravo alum also responded to several comments speculating about a possible split. On her most recent post, one user pointed out that Kristen and Alex were no longer following each other on Instagram, to which she replied, "every new beginning comes from some other beginning's end."